Tigers broadcasters taken off-the-air for remainder of the season

Posted 5:38 PM, September 7, 2018, by

DETROIT (WJBK) – The Detroit Tigers broadcasting partners who got into an alleged fight Tuesday will not be scheduled for any future telecasts this season, according to Fox Sports Detroit.

Analyst Rod Allen and play-by-play announcer Mario Impemba reportedly engaged in a physical altercation after the White Sox game in Chicago on Tuesday night. Kirk Gibson and Matt Shepard were brought in to replace them.

Reports released later Thursday claimed Allen choked Impemba from behind and that the dispute began over a chair.

Neither will appear in any future broadcasts this season, according to Fox Sports Detroit. There are 22 games left this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s