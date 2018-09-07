Tigers broadcasters taken off-the-air for remainder of the season

DETROIT (WJBK) – The Detroit Tigers broadcasting partners who got into an alleged fight Tuesday will not be scheduled for any future telecasts this season, according to Fox Sports Detroit.

Analyst Rod Allen and play-by-play announcer Mario Impemba reportedly engaged in a physical altercation after the White Sox game in Chicago on Tuesday night. Kirk Gibson and Matt Shepard were brought in to replace them.

Reports released later Thursday claimed Allen choked Impemba from behind and that the dispute began over a chair.

Neither will appear in any future broadcasts this season, according to Fox Sports Detroit. There are 22 games left this year.