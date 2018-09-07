Tips for Turning your Pooch into a Stunt Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich-- A group of michiganders are training their dogs to become champions.

Though getting to be a stunt dog is a challenge, with a little determination and of course doggie treats, experts say nearly any dog and owner duo can make it happen.

"If you have a dog that's happy, that's excited, that wants to take food and do some tricks that's the perfect dog that we're looking for," said Melissa Fenstermaker, Stunt dog judge.

"Do More with Your Dog" works with trainers to get them on the path toward stunt dog gold, starting with gaining a trick dog title.

"Stunt dog is not as acrobatic as the name implies it has a lot to do with managing your dog in the rink. Can your dog sit and stay allow you to circle it and go run to a different target mark," said Kyra Sundance, "Do More with Your Dog" CEO.

On Sunday, The Kalamazoo Kennel Club became the stomping grounds for putting nearly a dozen stunt dog trainers on the road to competing in the TriDex Trick Dog Expo in Missouri in March 2019.

"The competitors are learning about the sport of stunt dog and they're practicing learning kind of tips for success," Sundance said.

For many of the new trainers it was a goal they say they never knew was possible. But, with a little help from the experts, hard work and a hungry pooch they said "anything is possible."

"Chewy got four titles in Trick Dog this weekend. This is my first time doing something like trick dog and stunt dog. It is pretty easy. Using positive reinforcements the dogs have a chance to accomplish a lot of things and I think almost any dog can do it," said Tammy & Chewy, Stunt dog workshop participants.