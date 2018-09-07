Trial date set for man facing multiple CSC charges

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man who is facing criminal sexual conduct charges is headed to trial according to officials at the Ottawa County Circuit Court.

William Easterling is facing two, fourth-degree counts of CSC.

In March FOX 17 spoke with the father of one Easterling’s victims.

The father said Easterling reportedly met his son at the Big Brother Big Sisters of the Lakeshore and after he noticed some “fed flags” he reported the incidents to police.

“Just shocked, because it wasn’t an adult that told me. It was my son. He told me that all of this was going on and I didn’t really know what to believe. It was just, it was hard,” says the dad.

Easterling is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a child and manufacturing child pornography. At this time only two victims, teenage boys, have come forward.

The trial is set to begin October 3.