Vascular Health Month; Recipe for a healthy quesadilla

Posted 12:28 PM, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:27PM, September 7, 2018

September is Vascular Awareness Month, and now is a great time to mention that diet has a great affect on vascular health.

Spectrum Health's registered dietitian Caren Dobreff and Chef Supervisor Jim Cross, show how to make a recipe that is not only tasty, but is full of nutrients that benefit vascular health.

Quesadillas with Swiss Chard, Summer Squash and Black Beans

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 large summer squash; diced (any combination of yellow squash or zucchini)
  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 large bunch Swiss chard, chopped (including stems)
  • 1 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 ounce Feta cheese, crumbled (optional)
  • 6 large corn tortillas (or whole grain flour tortillas if desired)
  • Topping suggestions: fresh salsa, cilantro, avocado

Eating healthy to support vascular health can be delicious and fast. The nutrient stars of this dish include squash, black beans, Swiss chard, onion and garlic, each of which support vascular health.

Here are a couple of events to look out for to keep up with vascular health:

  • Free Vein and Vascular Screening Center Open House
    • Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center
    • 4069 Lake Drive, Suite 102
    • Wednesday, September 26
    • 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Visit spectrumhealth.org/vein-screening or call 616.267.8346 to schedule your free vein screening
  • Culinary Medicine Cooking Demonstration
    • Mehney Terrace Bistro (inside Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center)
    • 100 Michigan Street NE
    • Thursday, September 27
    • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • The cooking demonstration will steam live on the Spectrum Health Instagram Page.

Get more healthy recipes at spectrumhealth.org.

