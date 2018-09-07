Walk to End Alzheimer’s events coming up in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 5 million people are living with Alzheimer's in the United States, with more than 180,000 living in Michigan. There's currently no cure to date, but the community can help make great strides by joining in on fundraising efforts at one of the many Walk to End Alzheimer's events across the state of Michigan.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a community effort to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Whether attendees have a personal connection with Alzheimer's disease, know someone who had it, or has no connection at all, everyone is invited to come participate.

Funds raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s help support the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. This ensures that the Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter is here to help at every step of the journey.

There are three events coming up in the West Michigan area:

September 8- Montcalm and Ionia Area

September 15- Grand Rapids

September 29- Holland

For more information, visit alz.org/gmc or call 1-800-272-3900.