Alpena woman will celebrate 100th birthday with parade Sunday

POSEN, Mich. (AP) — A woman will mark her 100th birthday on Sunday by participating in a parade at a popular small-town festival in northern Michigan.

Barb Carlson has a recipe for a long life: Eat well, stay busy — and mind your own business. She tells The Alpena News that she “never dreamed” she would live for a century.

Carlson, an Alpena resident, will be honored on her birthday by riding in a Corvette at the Posen Potato Festival parade in Posen, roughly 70 miles from the Mackinac Bridge in the northern Lower Peninsula. The weekend festival began Friday and features plenty of Polish food, polka music, arts and crafts and other attractions.

Carlson moved to Detroit from Florida when she was 12. She worked in a Chrysler factory and at a Hudson’s store.