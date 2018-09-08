Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

Battle Creek ends latest Boil Water Advisory

Posted 9:54 AM, September 8, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has canceled its latest Boil Water Advisory.

The alert was issued Thursday morning and was rescinded at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

It involved the following two areas:

  • Walter Avenue between Hazel Street and Congress Street
  • Wilkes Street between Seedorf Street and Walter Avenue

According to the city of Battle Creek, that portion of the city’s water system was shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout the environment. As a safeguard to health, The city of Battle Creek advised residents to boil water before using it for consumption.

