Boat clips bridge near Vicksburg; police say two dead

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken says a Saturday boat crash on Barton Lake proved fatal.

He tells FOX 17 the boat clipped the Portage Road Bridge in Schoolcraft Township around 5:48 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the boat was crossing through a canal from Tub Lake to Barton Lake when it struck the bridge.

“Three individuals were on board the boat, and two are confirmed deceased.”

Who was killed, and exactly how the crash happened was not immediately clear, says Undersheriff Van Dyken. A full investigation is underway.

Besides Sheriff’s Office personnel, the South County Fire & EMS units responded to the scene.