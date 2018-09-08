Boat clips bridge near Vicksburg; police say two dead

Posted 11:48 PM, September 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:18AM, September 9, 2018

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken says a Saturday  boat crash on Barton Lake proved fatal.

He tells FOX 17 the boat clipped the Portage Road Bridge in Schoolcraft Township around 5:48 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the boat was crossing through a canal from Tub Lake to Barton Lake when it struck the bridge.

“Three individuals were on board the boat, and two are confirmed deceased.”

Who was killed, and exactly how the crash happened was not immediately clear, says Undersheriff Van Dyken. A full investigation is underway.

Besides Sheriff’s Office personnel, the South County Fire & EMS units responded to the scene.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s