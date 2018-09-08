× GRFD Grand River rescue after man falls from train tressel -evidently

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids Fire rescue team says a man has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, after possibly having fallen from an elevated train tressel over the Grand River.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Rapids Dispatch Authority says the man was trapped on a little island near Front Avenue SW and Butterworth Street. That’s between Wealthy and W. Fulton streets, west of the US-131 S-Curve.

A Grand Rapids Fire spokesman tells FOX 17 at the scene they found the man on the island, with minor injuries. And he indicated there might have been a second person in the water, as well. So, the rescue team was still checking the river after 7 p.m., to make sure no one else was injured, in the water or trapped somewhere.