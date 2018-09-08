Justin Bieber makes surprise visit to downtown Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s not every day a singing star shows up at your restaurant.

But that’s what happened around noon Saturday at The Little Bird in downtown Grand Rapids – Justin Bieber popped in unannounced.

Restaurant owner Sarah Wepman tells FOX 17 the Canadian star was accompanied by two others during his surprise visit to the eatery at 95 Monroe Center N.W., at Ottawa Avenue.

He ordered the Avocado toast for lunch, and “said he enjoyed it thoroughly,” according to Wepman – who opened the downtown restaurant late last year.

“He was very patient with the fans,” said Wepman, noting that the restaurant was crowded with customers at the time.

She said Bieber also purchased two of the restaurant’s T-shirts.

A CityFest West Michigan organizer tells FOX 17 that Bieber is in downtown Grand Rapids as a “guest of a guest of theirs” at CityFest – but he wasn’t performing at the event.

As you might guess, a lot of people were snapping photos and posting messages on social-media sites.