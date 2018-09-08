× Lagana goes for world record at US-131 Motorsports Park

MARTIN, Mich. – Top-fuel driver Dom Lagana goes for another world record tonight at U.S.-131 Motorsports Park in Martin.

He’ll attempt to beat the world speed record that he set last year on the same track in the quarter-mile, during the Funny Car Nationals. He’ll go off in the Main Event at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“The weather is perfect for fast speeds, because the air is cool and dry,” says US-131 Motorsports marketing director Camren de Waard. The former Martin Dragway calls itself “The Fastest Track in Michigan”.

Lagana’s speed record is 338.35 miles per hour, set in September 2017 at the track strip in Martin village. He drove his “Nitro Ninja” to the boards.

Also at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., the “King of Quake” Bob Motz of Ohio will be racing in an exhibition dubbed “lighting up the night”. That’s because Motz’s nitro semi-truck shoots 20-foot-long jet flames while traveling 230 miles per hour.

De Waard says a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 people is attending this year’s event.

The NDRL (Nostalgia Drag Racing League) is a blast from the past with front-engine dragsters, gassers and many more pre-1970s dragsters.

The US-131 Motorsports Park is located at 1249 – 12th Street in Martin, right off the expressway in Allegan County.