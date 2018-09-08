× Michigan up on Western Michigan 35-0 at halftime

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan jumped out in front of Western Michigan 35-0 at intermission in a battle of 0-1 college football teams Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.

The No. 21-ranked Wolverines raced out of the locker room and quickly took control 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Michigan increased the gap to 35-0 by halftime.

The Wolverines entered the fray at 0-1 after a season-opening loss at Notre Dame last weekend. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s troops will play host to Southern Methodist at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday before opening Big Ten Conference play at home against Nebraska on Sept. 22.

Western Michigan also came in at 0-1 on the campaign after a season-opening homefield setback to Syracuse one week ago today. Coach Tim Lester’s Broncos will entertain Delaware State at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.

Michigan finished 8-5 last season while Western Michigan went 6-6 during the 2017 campaign.