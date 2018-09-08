Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

Mostly cloudy and cool weekend starts Saturday in West Michigan

Posted 9:11 AM, September 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27AM, September 8, 2018

south of I-96. Cool and crisp air with temperatures in some locations not working out of the 60s. We will stay dry until Sunday when we expect to see some rain showers to our south and east. Rainfall totals are forecasted to be around a half an inch to an inch from Sunday to Monday morning.

West Michigan will see sunshine and warmer temperatures after we get out of the rain showers from Sunday and Monday. Expect temperatures to work back closer to average with low humidity levels. Comfortable heat with plenty of sunshine to end the work week!

