Motorcyclist stable after braking to avoid collision in Blendon Twp

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle rolled several times in Blendon Township on Saturday afternoon after – police say – the driver locked up his brakes to avoid a collision.

It happened on 96th Avenue at New Holland Street, around 2:15 p.m.

An Ottawa County Sheriff’s sergeant says Ricky Quillian, 61, of West Olive was heading northbound on his 2017 Harley Davidson, when an eastbound driver on New Holland pulled up to the stop sign. Police say the vehicle stopped slightly into a southbound lane of the intersection:

“It appears that Quillian anticipated that the vehicle was going to continue through the two-way stop.”

That’s when Quillian braked to avoid a possible crash, and that caused his motorcycle to roll over, according to investigators.

Police say no contact was made with the stopped vehicle. They add that Quillian was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was in stable condition at the time he was taken to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.