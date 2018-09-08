× Police: 93-year-old driver may’ve suffered medical issue before fatal crash

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 93-year-old man was declared dead at the scene of a one-car crash Saturday.

Responding police and paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m., on Stanton Street, west of Lakeshore Drive, in Port Sheldon Township. The car had struck a tree.

Sergeant Brian Buter says the 2000 Nissan had come to a rest after hitting the tree. Paramedics from the Port Sheldon Fire Department and the North Ottawa Community Hospital began resuscitation efforts, to no avail.

Investigators say it appears that Keith Cole of Hudsonville may’ve suffered a medical problem prior to going off the road and striking the tree.

No one else was injured.