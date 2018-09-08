× Woman, 84, dies after crash in Courtland Township

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich.– A woman, 84, died at the hospital late last night after a crash on Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road Northeast in Courtland Township around 10:30pm on Friday night.

The 84-year-old woman from Greenville, was traveling south on Northland Drive Northeast in the left turn lane to head east.The other driver of the other vehicle, a 2003 Honda CRV driven by a 28-year-old male from Cedar Springs, was traveling north on Northland Drive Northeast.

After the vehicles collided in the intersection, both drivers were taken to the hospital with apparent broken bones.

The female driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation, however, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.