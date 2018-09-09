× Battle Creek cancels another Boil Water Advisory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has canceled its latest Boil Water Advisory.

The alert was issued Thursday morning and was rescinded at 10:49 a.m. Sunday.

It involved the following three areas:

Walter Avenue between Washington Avenue and Hanover Street

Buckeye Street between Emmett Street and Walter Avenue

Hanover Street between Emmett Street and Walter Avenue

According to the city of Battle Creek, it has determined it is no longer necessary to use bottled water or boil water before drinking or cooking. Follow-up sampling has confirmed no coliform bacteria are present in the water supply.

For more information, please contact Perry Hart at (269) 966-3481 or the Battle Creek Verona Pumping Station at (269) 966-3493.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

EARLIER STORY:

https://fox17online.com/2018/09/08/battle-creek-ends-latest-boil-water-advisory-2/