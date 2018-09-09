Cloudy start to the week, warmer temps ahead

Posted 9:10 AM, September 9, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN- A more fall like pattern has  settled into our area the last few days, but that’s set to change by middle of the week.  High pressure settles in and brings us a warmer and drier pattern.  Florence is poised to  be a major hurricane which could impact the southeaster United States later this week.  More on both of those in today’s video forecast:

