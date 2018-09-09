WEST MICHIGAN- A more fall like pattern has settled into our area the last few days, but that’s set to change by middle of the week. High pressure settles in and brings us a warmer and drier pattern. Florence is poised to be a major hurricane which could impact the southeaster United States later this week. More on both of those in today’s video forecast:
Cloudy start to the week, warmer temps ahead
