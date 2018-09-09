× Fire damages Culver’s restaurant in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — A Sunday morning fire damaged a Culver’s restaurant.

At 2:28 a.m. Sunday, the Sturgis Fire Department was dispatched to Culver’s at 830 S. Centreville Road for a report of smoke in the building. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the building full of smoke from an unknown origin.

After entering the restaurant and investigating, firefighters found a clothes dryer burning in the rear of the restaurant. The fire had been contained to only the dryer by a working sprinkler head.

The remaining fire was put out and the washer/dryer unit was removed from the building.

The building sustained minor smoke damage and no structural damage. However, there was a large amount of water from the activated sprinkler head and due to water in the electric panels the main power meter to the building had to be turned off.