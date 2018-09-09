Gears and Cheers Fundraiser Raises Thousands for Michigan Cancer Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich.--Dozens participated in the American Cancer Society Gears and Cheers Hope Ride Saturday morning, raising money for cancer patients right here in Michigan.

Riders hopped on bikes Saturday morning raising awareness for the American Cancer Society and raising money for the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge right here in Grand Rapids before even hopping on the trails!

Those trails included a 35 mile bike ride for some while others tackled 75 miles on bike, with fun pit stops along the way.

All proceeds went toward the Hope Lodge, a free residential hospitality house in downtown Grand Rapids. With donations from the ride the Hope Lodge can continue providing those free services, something that organizers and riders say is worth the long ride.

"I know patients personally who have stayed at Hope Lodges in Ohio and in Michigan people travel like I said people go where they can get the best treatment so I know people personally who have benefitted from this program and service right here in our neighborhood and in neighboring state so it's awesome to support it both locally and nationally," says Stacy Keyerleber, rider from Ohio.

"The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge is a huge resource but it's also very expensive to run the Hope Lodge. So, my idea was to start a fundraiser to raise awareness and bring more funds in so we can support cancer patients by providing free lodging," says Brooke Lavender, Hope Lodge director.

As of Saturday, Gears and Cheers riders were able to raise more than eight thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society. But, you still can donate! just go to the American Cancer Society website to find out how.