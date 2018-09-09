HopCat Opens on Knapp’s Corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--HopCat's new location opened Saturday morning.

It's located at Knapp's Corner and the East Beltline in Kent County.

The famous Crack Fries and long list of beers at the restaurant is here to stay!But, this HopCat also has specialized items that you can only buy at the Knapp location including Detroit style pizza and the "right meow" brunch menu!

Seating 250 with room for 70 more in the beer garden, owners say its a big space with a lot to offer.

"This whole area of town has been booming! So much development around here. It seemed like a great opportunity. We love being around places like the Meijer Gardens and Celebration Cinema right behind, so many cool restaurants in the area. So we're hoping we can add to the area. WE don't think it'll detract at all it'll add to the whole Beer City USA thing," says Chris Knape, Barfly Ventures.

"This is a great, big, huge company that is spreading across the Midwest so I think Hopcat is one of the great examples of exactly that," says Charlie & April Carden, HopCat foodies.

This is the company's second location in Grand Rapids and the company's 7th location in Michigan, and the Knapp location is still hiring. Stop by this link for details.