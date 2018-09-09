× John Ball Zoo offers free admission to celebrate ‘Grandparents Day’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s perhaps nothing quite as special for little ones than spending the day with their grandparents and it’s even better when they get to visit the John Ball Zoo for free!

“It was a fun day to come and spend the day together and also to be celebrated as a grandparent by having free admission that was cool too,” said Theresa Owens.

It was a special day the staffers at the zoo say they hope to continue it for years to come.

“We just wanted to take the opportunity to give them time where they can be honored and enjoy the zoo with their grandchildren at a special rate,” said Darci David of the John Ball Zoo.

If offers families the chance enjoy without breaking the bank.

“Well, Franklin is three years old that means he’s just starting to have memories that are going to last forever and that’s great! I hope he remembers coming to the Grand Rapids zoo with his grandma,” said Carol Hinkner.

