Mayor’s Annual River Clean up Rakes in Pounds of Trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--Hundreds of volunteers came out today to one of the largest one-day river clean ups in Michigan.

The 15th annual Mayor's Grand River Clean Up kicked off at 8:30 Saturday morning at the Sixth Street Bridge Park in Grand Rapids, by 11 am pounds of trashed were picked up!

Last year, more than 22-thousand pounds of trash and recyclables were picked out of the river thanks to the hundreds of volunteers.

After the clean up volunteers enjoyed food and beer for adults, making for an easy and helpful clean up day.

"It was absolutely great! It was really cool to see all the different organizations that were there, whether it was a company or not. There was even a little guy, who's probably four, and he was digging around in the bushes and he was running around with trash in his hands and it's really cool to see young kids who already inspired to take stewardship in their community," says Madison Rhoades, volunteer.

"I think it's important to obviously not pollute in the first place but sometimes this waste can't be helped though and it's important to clean up after it. (18:56:01) and we try to have fun. AS you can see we have a band we bring in food and entertainment. Founders is here and American Blonde Whiskey and we just really try to celebrate all of their effort for s good morning of hard work," says Angela Fox, Mayor's green cleanup coordinator.

To find out more about the clean up you can stop by the city of Grand Rapids website.