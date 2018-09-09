× Shooting being investigated at Eaton County business

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a business Saturday night.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a business located in the 3300 block of South Waverly Road in Delta Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of a business. No victims were located at the scene.

A home in the area also was found to have been struck by gunfire, which did not result in any injuries.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Township Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.