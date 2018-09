× Speed and Alcohol Likely Factors in Deadly Crash

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Newaygo County.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. Sunday on Walnut Avenue, north of 40th Street, in Everett Township.

Police say Daniel Bourassa drove his vehicle off the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe speed and alcohol are factors, but the crash is still under investigation.