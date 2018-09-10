2nd Grand Rapids bank robbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A second Grand Rapids bank has been robbed.
Grand Rapids Police say that the Fifth Third Bank at 700 Bridge Street NW was robbed just a little after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Another Fifth Third branch was robbed at about 9:00 a.m. at Michigan Street and Fuller Avenue NE.
Police say they have closed the 700 block of Bridge Street as a K9 track has been started. Traffic should use Lake Michigan Drive as an alternate route.
The suspect is described as a black man, in his 30’s, about 5’8″ tall and a slim build. Police are not yet saying if the two robberies are connected.
Police have surrounded a home on National NW.
We’ll have more details when they become available.
4 comments
Mac Woods
I wish these guys would just get a GD job………Tired of reading about this crap.
Louie
They can’t. They have no clue how to spell their name.
Joe
Usual suspect.
Ann
Usual suspect tf that mean??? So when a school shooting happen and they say white male outcast that parents didn’t care enough to get involved with their kid is school we can say “usual suspect” or when a white male kills his entire family “usual suspect” how about u look up in the news the macatawa bank robberies in holland. Both white males and the white male that just shot up a game tournament because he lost!!! usual suspect