2nd Grand Rapids bank robbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A second Grand Rapids bank has been robbed.

Grand Rapids Police say that the Fifth Third Bank at 700 Bridge Street NW was robbed just a little after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Another Fifth Third branch was robbed at about 9:00 a.m. at Michigan Street and Fuller Avenue NE.

Police say they have closed the 700 block of Bridge Street as a K9 track has been started. Traffic should use Lake Michigan Drive as an alternate route.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his 30’s, about 5’8″ tall and a slim build. Police are not yet saying if the two robberies are connected.

Police have surrounded a home on National NW.

We’ll have more details when they become available.