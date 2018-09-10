Allegan County 4-H club raising money during annual fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids, the annual Allegan County Fair is underway.

There are different deals and events each today, including free admission for kids Monday and Senior Citizens Day Tuesday with $4 admission.

The big parade is Monday night, starting in downtown Allegan at 6:30 p.m. and will end in front of the grand stand at 7 p.m.

You can then get wristbands Monday night for $25 from 3 p.m to close.

The Allegan County 4-H club will also be on-site selling food to raise money for the organization. They are still in need of volunteers to help run the food booth.

The fair runs through Saturday, September 15.