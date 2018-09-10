Allegan County 4-H club raising money during annual fair

Posted 6:02 AM, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:21AM, September 10, 2018

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids, the annual Allegan County Fair is underway.

There are different deals and events each today, including free admission for kids Monday and Senior Citizens Day Tuesday with $4 admission.

The big parade is Monday night, starting in downtown Allegan at 6:30 p.m. and will end in front of the grand stand at 7 p.m.

You can then get wristbands Monday night for $25 from 3 p.m to close.

The Allegan County 4-H club will also be on-site selling food to raise money for the organization. They are still in need of volunteers to help run the food booth.

The fair runs through Saturday, September 15.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s