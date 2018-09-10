× Longtime Amway employees, family remember Rich DeVos at company headquarters

ADA, Mich. — Hundreds of Amway employees, longtime distributors, and family members paid their respects to Rich DeVos at the company’s world headquarters on Monday morning. The 92-year-old died Thursday from complications of an infection, according to a family spokesperson.

It was a grand farewell as several aircraft flew over Ada. The fleet included a B-52 Bomber, which is said to have been a favorite of DeVos who was a veteran. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II.

Steve Van Andel, the company’s chairman said, “He was truly an extraordinary man.”

He spoke to a crowd of employees who’ve worked at Amway for more than 33 years, as well as longtime distributors.

Chuck Strehli, an Amway business owner said, “We’ve known Rich for over 50 years, and he introduced us to what changed our lives. We’ve literally been given the world.”

His wife, Jean said, “We would not have missed a way to honor Rich and just to be here, so the family would know how much we loved him and love them and the impact they’ve had on not just our lives but just around the world. It’s just unbelievable.”

DeVos’ reach around the world is on display outside Amway and typically features flags from several countries. But this week, the American flag flies on each pole at half-staff to honor him.

Yuichi Takagi said he met DeVos 34 years ago at Amway Japan and took notice of his concern for people.

“He just talked to me as a friend,” Takagi recalled.

He added, “I respect his leadership… we learned a lot from him.”

Employees remember DeVos as a leader known for giving encouragement.

Amway’s chief human resource officer Kelly Savage said, “He would sometimes put those words of encouragement in writing. We would call ’em ‘love notes from Rich’. Because he’d sign ’em ‘Love ya, Rich’.”

Company vice chairman Bill Payne, who’s worked at Amway for 39 years, said those kind words and DeVos’ smile are what he’ll miss the most.

“While it’s a sad day, it’s a joyous day because I know from many experiences and his faith that he’s home with Helen and Jay and Betty, and they’re all looking down, hoping that we will carry on the legacy they so have beautifully built for us here,” Payne said.

Visitation for DeVos is set for Wednesday at the Amway Grand in Downtown Grand Rapids. His private funeral is set for Thursday, but the public will be able to watch a livestream from DeVos Place.