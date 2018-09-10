FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Changes and growth coming to Boy Scouts of America

Posted 11:20 AM, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 10, 2018

Scouting is more than just fun around the campfire and making life-long friends, the values that are instilled in these kids will last forever. That's why so many prominent leaders can say they were scouts, like former President Gerald R. Ford.

On the outskirts of Grand Rapids is actually a prominent office that's crucial to running scouting in Michigan Leigh Ann and Todd hopped aboard The Rapid to see some of the multi-million dollar changes that will soon take place, and how the face of scouting has changed too.

There are many fun and easy ways to connect with and support scouting. On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of America will host their first annual Dodgeball Tournament. Grab some friends or co-workers and form a dodgeball team to compete against other teams from the community. Click here to sign up.

For more information on Boy Scouts of America, head to michiganscouting.org. Or find a local unit near you at beascout.org.

