Events planned in West Michigan to remember victims in 9/11 tragedy

WEST MICHIGAN — Tuesday marks 17 years since the September 11 tragedy and there are a handful of events planned in West Michigan to honor the lives lost.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Tuesday at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

Participants will climb the equivalent to 110 stories of the World Trade Center in honor of the 343 firefighters who died.

Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists hijacked four planes back on September 11, 2001, crashing into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Proceeds from the event goes towards the families of the firefighters who passed away, allowing them to attend a memorial during the somber anniversary.

Registration for the stair climb starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday with the event kicking off at 9 a.m.

In addition, the annual West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance is also planned for Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

It’s a day-long ‘Scout Salute’ at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum that starts at 7:05 a.m.

The Boy Scouts of America will honor the lives lost with a salute, and flags lowered by both the Grand Rapids police and fire departments.

There will also be a moment of silence at 8:45 a.m., with two sessions planned for kids to learn how to prepare for a disaster.

The American Red Cross is also holding a blood drive inside the Ford Museum Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.