Festival of the Arts seeks volunteers for 50th anniversary event in 2019

Festival of the Arts will celebrate five decades of sharing art and culture throughout West Michigan next June. However this festival doesn't happen without hundreds of volunteers, and they're looking for people to help spread the love of art throughout the city.

The festival is held annually on the first weekend of June; it's a three-day community event that celebrates every form of the arts such as dance, music, literature, media, visual arts, design, and more.

With over 1,500 volunteers needed for the event each year, there are a variety of tasks and events to participate in. Volunteer commitments can range anywhere from a one-time commitment of a few hours on Festival weekend to a few hours every week year-round. Volunteer activities include:

Children’s Activities – Paint In, Glue In, Face Painting and more

Regional Arts Exhibit at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University

Production – help set up and tear down Festival stages and more

Stage Crew

Clean-Up

Festival of the Arts is happening June 7-9, 2019 in downtown Grand Rapids.

To sign up as a volunteer, or to learn more about the event, visit festivalgr.org.