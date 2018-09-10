First ever “Pink Heart Day” for mental health kicks off in GR

Posted 5:00 AM, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57AM, September 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan non-profit is offering a day full of support and awareness of mental health. I Understand, is a local non profit that offers support to those affected by suicide and mental health.

On Monday, September 10th, the non-profit will host it's first Pink Heart Day for Mental Health at Rosa Parks Circle.

The event will include panel discussions with Spectrum Health, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health and several other local organizations. There will also be fitness demonstrations, yoga, and live music.

Pink Heart day will run from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. To find out more details click on this link. 

