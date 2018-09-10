× GVSU sees largest first-year class in recent history

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University says it has seen one of its largest first-year classes in its history.

The university has enrolled more than 4,000 first-year students, up four percent from last year.

It’s one of the highest freshman enrollments in Michigan, according to the university which is seeing a decline in the number of high school graduates.

These numbers come on the heels of Grand Valley awarding the most degrees in its history during the 2017-2018 academic year with more than 5,700 graduates.

More than 200 first-year students earned a $5,000 scholarship, which they will get for the next four years.