Help raise money for man’s best friend at Cups for Pups

Tito's Handmade Vodka is taking over The B.O.B. for a good cause. They've partnered up for an all-day event called Cups for Pups benefiting the BISSELL Pet Foundation on Friday.

All day long, The B.O.B. will donate $1 from every Tito's cocktail purchase to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, and Tito's will match that donation.

Of course, dogs are welcome to come along with their owners to this event. The beer garden will be open all day for Gilly's Smokehouse foods and specialty drinks, dog treats and toys for furry friends, yard games, and more.

Cups for Pups is happening on September 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Learn more at thebob.com.

