Holton football 3-0 for the first time since 1999

HOLTON, Mich. --The Holton football team knows their town is a special place.

"We’ve had our softball teams that have taken magical runs and you should see the amount of support that high school softball teams can reach," head football coach Jack Nummerdor said on Monday. "We have great support in the football program as it is and now that we’re winning you start to see the people that haven’t made it to a game in a few years start to show up, so it’s way beyond football.”

The team has not started a season with a 3-0 record since 1999 and say it's all about simply believing.

"We need to believe in ourselves," junior quarterback Drew Trygstad added. "We have a saying BSTW – believe in yourself, believe in the team, believe in the win. And if we follow those we will be fine."

But their goals go beyond a 3-0 start.

“I think we can surprise some people with what we’re gonna do this year and how were gonna do," Trygstad predicted. "I think we can be up at the top ranked with one of those better teams like Kent City or Morley. I think we can definitely compete with them.”

Up next, the Red Devils face Morley Stanwood on Friday.