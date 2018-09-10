“It’s a monster”: Man catches 32 pound salmon in Grand Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich-- A master angler reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.

Brooks Wheeler caught a King Salmon near the Grand Haven Lighthouse Pier. The fish was 41.5 inches long and weighed 32 pounds. Wheeler says his catch is tied for the second largest King Salmon caught in Michigan in 2018.

"When it came up, you could see that tail flopping on the top it looked like a shark," said Wheeler. "I couldn't believe the net didn't break, because it's duct taped together at the top there."

Wheeler took the meat out of the fish to eat but left the skin on because he plans to mount it on his wall.

The all-time state record for King Salmon was set in 1978. That fish weighed 42.5 pounds and was 46 inches long.