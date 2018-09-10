FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Judge’s son gets 10-year prison sentence in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The son of a Michigan appeals court judge has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Sameer Gadola exploited teen boys by urging them to send photos of themselves. His lawyers say Gadola made “terrible mistakes” when he was 21 years old but didn’t share the photos with anyone or meet the victims.

Gadola, now 23, is the son of Mike Gadola, an appeals court judge and Gov. Rick Snyder’s former lawyer. His mother, Preeti Gadola, hears property appeals at the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Sameer Gadola was sentenced Monday by Grand Rapids federal Judge Janet Neff. Prosecutors were seeking at least 15 1/2 years in prison.

Gadola’s lawyers say he has significant mental disabilities and would benefit from additional treatment.

