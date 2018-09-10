Live Mannequin Night coming to downtown Holland on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When shopping downtown Holland, shoppers are bound to see mannequins in the window. However they might find themselves doing a double take when the mannequins blink.

On Friday night, live mannequins will be taking over shops throughout downtown Holland for their annual Live Mannequin Night.

Over 25 shop sand restaurants will be hosting live mannequins in their windows posing as different heroes, which is the theme for this year.

The event is free to attend and fun for all ages. Downtown Holland will also be giving away superhero masks for the first 300 children at the event.

Live Mannequin Night will be from 7-8:30 p.m.

Visit downtownholland.com for more details on this and other upcoming events.