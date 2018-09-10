Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. West Michigan non-profit "i understand" is holding their first ever Pink Heart Day in Rosa Parks Circle today.

The event will offer support and information on mental health, along with 15 vendors, food trucks, art display, memorial wall, mental health resources, and more. At 7 p.m., enjoy a special program with a community sing-a-long at 7:30.

The entire event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

2. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend, for a two-day faith based event called CityFest.

It featured food and games, and live music from Christian bands and artists including "The Afters" and Toby Mac.

The Oregon-based Palau Association was behind the event, the founder was good friends with the late Richard DeVos, who helped make the festival a reality before he passed.

3. You likely saw on social media that Justin Beiber was in our neck of the woods. He was spotted Saturday eating lunch at "The Little Bird" downtown before heading to CityFest.

Many fans took photos and videos of the singer as he took in Beer City USA. Rumor had it Justin was going to perform at CityFest, but after many waited around for hours it turned out he came only to support the cause, and surprise some crazed fans.

4. Hundreds of people came together over the weekend to help clean up the Grand River.

Saturday's event was one of the largest single-day river clean ups in the state. The 15th annual Mayor's Grand River Clean Up kicked off at the Sixth Street Bridge Park in Grand Rapids.

In just a few hours, volunteers picked up thousands of pounds of trash. After the clean up, volunteers enjoyed some food and drinks, makng for an easy and helpful clean up day.

5. Looking for something fun to do with the kids? The annual Allegan County Fair is underway, and kids get in free on Monday!

Adult tickets are $7 each tonight, and parking is $5.

The big parade starts tonight in downtown Allegan at 6:30, and will end in front of the Grand Stand at 7 p.m. Then you can get wristbands for $25 from 3 p.m. to close.

The fair runs through Saturday, September 15.