No charges filed against homeowner who shot, killed GR man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jamie Fredericks, who shot and killed Robert Morgan on August 12, was justified in his actions according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office released more information about the incident that occurred at 7311 Parle Avenue NE in Grattan Township, where one man was killed and another injured in a shooting.

After interviewing several witnesses it was determined that Robert Morgan first encountered Macy Fredericks earlier in the night after she complained to Morgan about his reckless driving in the neighborhood.

Macy Fredericks confronted Robert Morgan at a vacant lot near her home on Parle Avenue NE and Macy reported to police that Robert Morgan threatened her.

Minutes after Macy returned home Morgan along with two passengers, Jake Morgan and Matthew Foster, reportedly drove the jeep into her yard.

Due to Robert Morgan's threats Macy Fredericks woke up her husband Jamie Fredericks.

Jamie told police he tried to calm the situation down but when he couldn't he went and grabbed his gun from the house.

"Jamie Fredericks was justified in using deadly force," said a statement by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office. "There is no question that he faced a 'sudden, fierce, and violent attack' that morning by Robert Morgan. Mr. Morgan had driven his jeep onto the front lawn of Jamie's home, and had been acting belligerently the entire night. Before 'charging' Jamie, Mr. Morgan had repeatedly threatened to harm him, his wife, and had expressed to people he asked to with him...when he went over to the house."

It was when Robert Morgan charged Jamie Fredericks that Fredericks reportedly fired one shot into Morgan's stomach. That one shot also struck Jake Morgan in the arm.

Robert Morgan was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy revealed that Robert Morgan's blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

According to officials, Jamie Fredericks was justified in his action because it was self defense and he was in possession of a valid CPL license.

"Under the law he is justified in using deadly force at this time," said a statement by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office. "He is in his home, he has been attacked, he does have a right to defend himself and his family when the attack takes him inside his home."

The statement goes on to say "This was an incredible tragedy. One person is dead, another, who from evidence presented to this office did nothing more than go with his uncle to the home, and who may have tried to stop his uncle from attacking Jamie, was shot in the arm. This is a lesson in what can happen when an individual consumes too much alcohol; under normal circumstances Mr. Morgan would most likely have not acted the way he did that night."

No charges will be filed against Jamie Fredericks.