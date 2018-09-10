Police ID men killed in Schoolcraft Township boat crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police believe that alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal boat crash that occurred September 9 in Schoolcraft Township.

Anthony Rogers, 56, and Lamar Ayers, 46, were killed in the crash. The driver of the watercraft, Wilson, Jr. Rogers, 53, wasn't injured.

Wilson Rogers was driving the boat through a tunnel from Tub Lake to Barton Lake when Ayers and Anthony Rogers reportedly struck their heads on the cement and were killed, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation.