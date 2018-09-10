Police investigating two bank robberies, unknown if incidents are related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is too early to determine if two bank robberies that occurred in Grand Rapids on Monday are related, according to Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Cathy Williams.

The first incident occurred at the Fifth Third Bank on Michigan Avenue and Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

Nothing was taken from this location, according to police.

Hours later the Fifth Third Bank on Stocking Drive in Grand Rapids was robbed and according to police something was taken during this incident.

"There are some similarities...we have a black male, described as 35 to 55 years old, the clothing is very similar," said Sgt. Williams. "[But] it is too soon to say whether they're connected, whether it's the same suspect, but we are looking at connections between the two."

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.