Protestors at Bronson Park say they’re “back at square one” in talks with City

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City officials and protestors met for a third time in a week at City Hall Monday afternoon to discuss possible housing solutions. City manager Jim Ritsema and other officials continued to listen to the group’s demands and why they returned to Bronson Park after staying at Cedar Street.

“We agreed to a location together,” said Ritsema during the meeting. “We got people saying that was a good idea Friday and all of a sudden it’s not a good idea on Tuesday.”

Protestors, many of whom are homeless, said the place was “unsanitary” and a “hot location with no shade.” Art Morelock and Carl Wiseman, who represented the group at the meeting, felt that being placed there, which protestors agreed to, was a “breach of contract” by city officials because of it's conditions.

“We’re back at square one,” said Morelock. “The contract is null and void. We’re going to stay in Bronson Park until we can come up with another contract.”

City officials have stated at previous meetings that they are committed to finding both short-term and longterm solutions. They continue to offer shelters like the Gospel Mission as an option. They’ve also offered the lot across the street from Arcadia Ales restaurant as another viable location.

The protestors have rejected both saying the lot is equally as hot as the Cedar Street location. And they’re requesting an investigation into the Gospel Mission for mistreatment.

“We are not trash simply because we don’t have a bunch of zeroes in our bank account,” Wiseman said. “We need to be judged by our moral values and who we are in our heart not whats in our bank account. That determines the worth of a person.”