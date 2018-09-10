Verdict watch: Trail continues for Kent Co. mother in death of child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan mother on trial in the death of her own son will be back in court Monday as we continue to wait for a verdict.

Lovily Johnson is accused of killing her own baby last summer.

Investigators say Johnson is accused of leaving her 6-month-old son, Noah, alone in her home in Wyoming for 32 hours in June of 2017.

Police say the baby was in a car seat, and that Johnson admitted to smoking marijuana with friends at the time.

Prosecutors also said that the baby's body had already started decomposing by the time she took him to the hospital.

However, Johnson's attorney has argued that the baby could have died from anything.

We will have a crew in court and bring you updates as we learn more.