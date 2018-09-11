× 2 arrested after armed Kalamazoo home invasion, theft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say two people have been arrested and charges are pending against two other people who are accused of breaking into someone’s home and stealing a person’s cell phone.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1700 block of Troy Avenue.

A resident tells police a group of men broke into the house, pointed a gun at her, and then stole her cell phone. The four suspects then took off from the home on foot.

Police say a K9 led them to a home in the 2600 block of Courtlandt Avenue where evidence and suspects were located.

Two juveniles were arrested on charges of armed robbery and home invasion and charges are pending against two other suspects.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.