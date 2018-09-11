Airlines cancel flights ahead of Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Airlines are beginning to cancel flights ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall later this week.

And Charleston International Airport in South Carolina is tweeting that it expects runways to close by midnight Wednesday as it monitors Hurricane Florence.

Southwest Airlines’ website showed that it had canceled at least a half-dozen flights to and from Charleston on Tuesday. The airline didn’t immediately comment.

The tracking service FlightAware.com showed that by late Tuesday afternoon, American had canceled more than 50 American Eagle regional flights both Wednesday and Thursday. It wasn’t clear if all were due to Florence, however.

American said the storm was responsible for cancellations to and from the North Carolina cities of Fayetteville, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern and Wilmington.