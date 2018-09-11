Gov. appoints watchdog to lead review of Michigan’s child welfare system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed the director of an agency that serves as a watchdog of the state’s child welfare system to lead a review after a scathing audit of Children’s Protective Services.

Snyder on Tuesday announced the selection of Orlene Hawks to lead the review and improvement process of CPS after last week’s state Office of the Auditor General report . It found many deficiencies, including failing to launch and complete investigations within required timeframes, and not referring investigations to prosecutors.

Hawks will take a leave from the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman during the review.

Snyder says he expects Hawks will find ways to rapidly improve the program. He has called the audit’s findings “unacceptable.”

Michigan’s child welfare system has been under court oversight for a decade.

