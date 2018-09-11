Helen DeVos Children’s celebrates 25th anniversary

Posted 11:17 AM, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:16AM, September 11, 2018

The kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital are celebrating a very special birthday this month, 25 years of life-saving support and services.

Dr. Bob Connors, President at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, to talk about the past 25 years and how they're celebrating with the kids.

Kids will be voting on their favorite birthday treat, with the winning selection to be served at a birthday party for employees, patients and families.

The birthday will also be recognized with a special edition of “Project Night Lights” at 8:30 p.m. on September 12, where the community will be invited to show support to patients.

Want to give the hospital and patients a birthday gift? There's a list of most needed supplies, toys, arts and crafts, and more at give.helendevoschildrens.org.

Or learn more about their birthday celebrations at helendevoschildrends.org/birthday.

