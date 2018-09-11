Lifelong Cubs fan with Down syndrome sings national anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago, Ill. (WGN) -- Monday night was a dream come true for one Cubs fan.

Stefan Xidas, a lifelong Cubs fan who has Down syndrome, sang the national anthem at Monday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The Cubs granted Xidas’ wish after he raised thousands for the Special Olympics.

Xidas, 30, has wanted to perform at Wrigley Field for years, but never had the chance until Monday. Several weeks back, two of his buddies since kindergarten put together a video titled "My Letter to Tom Ricketts," where Stefan asks the Cubs owner to give him a chance to sing.

"I've been a Cubs fan for as long as I can remember. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to sing the National Anthem at the Cubs game," Xidas, a native of Wilmette, says in the video.

Stefan also makes a proposition: He will raise $5,000 for Special Olympics if the team agrees to give him the chance. Since the video and a GoFundMe page to raise the moneywent live, they have raised over $18,000 already.

The team reached out and gave Xidas his chance. But Xidas isn't an amateur. He comes from a very musical family, and sang the anthem at U.S. Cellular Field at age 17. That was back in 2005, and after he sang for fans on the South Side that year, the White Sox went on to win the World Series.