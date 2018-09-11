Man fights to recoup $1,350 after unauthorized bank transaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- James Comden said he and his ex-wife Sharon are out $1,350 because someone transferred money from their Fifth Third Bank business account in July 2017.

He said his bank won't refund him the money.

"When somebody calls me a liar it really bothers me. When I said I didn't sign that, I mean't I didn't sign it. I didn't approve it. I didn't initiate it," Comden said.

He said, "It was interesting that there were two different transactions. They caught one but they didn't catch the other one."

Comden said he learned the money was successfully withdrawn from his account and ended up deposited and cashed at a credit union in Wisconsin. He even filed a police report with the Park Falls Police Department and said an officer questioned the customer who cashed the funds.

Comden recalled the officer telling him, "She does not know who you are. She does not know Sharon. She has never been to Greenville, Michigan. She doesn't know anybody in Greenville, Michigan and in fact, she's not even sure who sent her the money."

In the police report, the officer states he believes the woman may have been scammed by whomever gained access to Comden's accounts. Comden said he's had no success resolving this with Fifth Third.

"After a period of time then, the bank said they sent me a letter saying that they were not going to cover those because they had legal signatures... had a legal signature," Comden explained.

He added, "I never got the letter."

Comden did have a copy of the check and said the fraudulent transaction doesn't show a signature. It only reads 'signature on file'. He said he's disappointed there's no recourse.

"The manager at the bank, he tried to push it up a different level. The personal banker that I have, she's pushed it up a couple times. I never heard a word back from any of 'em," he said.

FOX 17 reached out to Fifth Third Bank corporate and have not yet heard back.

According to the police report, police were going to hand over their findings to the Price County District Attorney for possible charges. According to Wisconsin court records online, the woman hasn't been charged.